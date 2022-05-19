-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Cano Health reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 50,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,461. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

