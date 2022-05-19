$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 24.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on RBBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 23,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares in the company, valued at $528,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.