-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $2,953,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.28. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

