-$0.09 EPS Expected for Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genprex.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02).
Genprex stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,955. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.51.
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.
