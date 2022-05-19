-$0.11 EPS Expected for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Alaunos Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alaunos Therapeutics.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaunos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,137. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

