-$0.11 EPS Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). KemPharm posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KemPharm stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 850,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

