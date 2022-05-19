$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Franklin Covey also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FC. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE FC opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 49,419 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $1,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.