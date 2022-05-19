-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.11). Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MESA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MESA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,689. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

