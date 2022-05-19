$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 62.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRTS shares. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 117,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,746. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $147.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,218 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

