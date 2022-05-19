-$0.19 EPS Expected for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Labs PBC.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 502.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

