$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. BOX posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $27.34. 13,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 1.15.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BOX by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

