$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $321,200 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

COMM stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

