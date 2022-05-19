$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

