-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.50). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 778,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

