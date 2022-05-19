$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $5.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. 5,307,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.37 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

