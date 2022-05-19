$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 508.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE PEB opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

