$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

CSV traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. 91,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,558. The stock has a market cap of $575.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

