$0.91 EPS Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) to post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. BankUnited reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.71. 21,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

