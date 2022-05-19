$0.95 EPS Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.35. 1,185,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.74. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

