0xBitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $140,334.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,879.71 or 1.00027410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002183 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001732 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

