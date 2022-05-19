$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.70. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 577,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,485. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

