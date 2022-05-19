$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.93 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.74. 233,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,254,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

