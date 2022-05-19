$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.86. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

