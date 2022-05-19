$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.91 and a beta of 1.59. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

