1,020 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Paper by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $97,949,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in International Paper by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.32. 264,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

