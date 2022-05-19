$106.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will post $106.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.26 million and the lowest is $104.55 million. First Busey posted sales of $97.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $430.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.35 million to $434.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $458.93 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $469.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley decreased their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.01. 576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,879. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

