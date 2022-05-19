106,095 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,095 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 268,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 73,915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Matador Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

MTDR opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

