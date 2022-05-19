$132.32 Million in Sales Expected for Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will report sales of $132.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.05 million to $133.00 million. Mandiant posted sales of $247.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year sales of $562.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $694.45 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The business had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MNDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

MNDT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,199,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,655. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandiant (MNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.