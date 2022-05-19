136 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Chemed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Chemed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Chemed by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Chemed by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

CHE opened at $484.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.41. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

