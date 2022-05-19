13,801,563 Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,801,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,824,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.36% of ironSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 200,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,852. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. ironSource Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. ironSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

