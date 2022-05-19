14,229 Shares in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Cango by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cango by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cango alerts:

Shares of Cango stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cango Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

About Cango (Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.