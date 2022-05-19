$145.79 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $145.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $163.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $721.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,637. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $251.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 116,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

