$149.34 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will announce $149.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.27 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $162.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $598.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.10 million to $602.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $652.54 million, with estimates ranging from $649.11 million to $655.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,970. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.39. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804 over the last 90 days. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in 3D Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,871 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,484 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.