$170.54 Million in Sales Expected for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $170.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StepStone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.02 million and the highest is $178.06 million. StepStone Group posted sales of $101.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StepStone Group will report full year sales of $619.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.92 million to $626.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $650.82 million, with estimates ranging from $591.56 million to $710.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for StepStone Group.

Several equities analysts have commented on STEP shares. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

STEP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,389. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.77. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

