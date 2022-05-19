1,700 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Laraway Financial Inc

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,101,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,954,000 after buying an additional 77,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PH traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $265.40. 13,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,054. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.