1,878 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 166.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Valvoline stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

