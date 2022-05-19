$195.57 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) will report sales of $195.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $798.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $781.34 million to $807.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $978.05 million, with estimates ranging from $958.32 million to $997.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.33.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,964. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $208.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $154.51 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

