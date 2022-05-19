19,738 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. Sun Communities makes up about 3.4% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $154.21. 15,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,837. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.96 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

