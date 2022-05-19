198 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Saia by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.46.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $181.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.14 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.73.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

