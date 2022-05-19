$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $2.06. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $9.43 on Friday, hitting $187.64. 6,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.24. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

