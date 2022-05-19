$2.41 EPS Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.49. Hubbell posted earnings of $2.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.70. 1,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

