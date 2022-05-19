$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. APA reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 7,220,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,716. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

