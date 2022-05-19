2,100 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $17,362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 382,888 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $9,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Columbia Banking System Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.