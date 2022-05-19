24,081 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises about 1.6% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

REXR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.05. 102,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

