2,520 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 796,706 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $596,036,000 after buying an additional 760,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.79. 144,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344,717. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.48.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

