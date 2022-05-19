2,555 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.44. 53,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

