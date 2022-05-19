2,628 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 207,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,322,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $550.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,583. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $215.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

