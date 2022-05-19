2,747 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

DLR stock traded up $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $128.35. 18,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,639. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.