$279.89 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will announce $279.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.40 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $299.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of STRA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 220,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 110.09%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

