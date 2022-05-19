29,364 Shares in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REZ traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.35. 136,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,804. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $100.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83.

